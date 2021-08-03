Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

In a strange discovery, scientists detect light behind black hole for first time

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

In a strange discovery, scientists detect light behind black hole for first time

In a strange discovery, scientists detect light behind black hole for first time

WASHINGTON, Aug 3: Scientists have detected light from behind the black hole for the first time, confirming a scenario predicted by Einstein's theory of general relativity. Stanford University astrophysicist Dan Wilkins and his colleagues were observing X-rays released by a supermassive black hole 800 million light-years away when the telescopes recorded additional flashes of X-rays smaller and of different colours than the bright flares.
"Any light that goes into that black hole doesn't come out, so we shouldn't be able to see anything that's behind the black hole," Wilkins, the author of the study, said in a statement.
While the bright flares are not an unusual phenomenon, the X-rays reflecting from behind the black hole was a strange discovery. Material falling into a supermassive black hole gets superheated due to the enormous gravity around it, powering continuous sources of light in the universe by forming corona.
When the electrons separate from atoms at such a high temperature, a magnetic plasma is created. The magnetic field breaks as it arch high above the black hole and then bends towards it, producing high energy electrons that subsequently produce the X-rays. Researchers determined that the series of smaller flashes were the same X-ray flares but reflected from behind the black hole.
"I've been building theoretical predictions of how these echoes appear to us for a few years," said Wilkins. "I'd already seen them in the theory I've been developing, so once I saw them in the telescope observations, I could figure out the connection."
The study, published late last month in the journal Nature, is the first direct observation of light from behind a black hole.
"Fifty years ago, when astrophysicists starting speculating about how the magnetic field might behave close to a black hole, they had no idea that one day we might have the techniques to observe this directly and see Einstein's general theory of relativity in action," said Roger Blandford, a co-author of the paper.     -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In a strange discovery, scientists detect light behind black hole for first time
AG office notifies staff to get vaccinated or  risk salary freeze
5m fewer girls to be born in next 10 years: Study
Detained accused commits 'suicide' in police custody
RAB nabs 2 associates of Helena Jahangir
ISP to provide fast internet service thru one country one rate
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft