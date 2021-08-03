AG office notifies staff to get vaccinated or  risk salary freeze

The Attorney General office on Tuesday asked officials and employees to take Covid-19 vaccine shots immediately otherwise they will not be paid their salaries.

A notice was issued in this regard on the attorney general's office website singed by administrative officer Md Nasir Uddin.

The notice warns that if the officials and employees avoid Covid-19 vaccine shots without showing sufficient cause they may also face administrative action. Md Nasir Uddin said the notice has been issued following an instruction of Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.

There are Attorney General, three additional attorneys general, 66 deputy attorneys general, 150 assistant attorneys general, and over 200 employees. But law officers, like the additional attorneys general, the deputy attorneys general, and assistant attorneys general, have been kept out from the notice, Md Nasir Uddin said.

The notice said, all officials and employees have been asked to get their shots by August 16. If anyone does not do so, and does not have sufficient excuse, their wages will be suspended and they will face administrative action.

All employees at the office have to register and get the vaccine by the deadline if they have not done so already, it said. Vaccine cards and vaccine certificates for all employees of the attorney general's office will be submitted to the administrative wing between August 22 and August 31.







