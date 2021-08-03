Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

5m fewer girls to be born in next 10 years: Study

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

An estimated 4.7 million fewer girls are expected to be born globally in the next 10 years because of sex-selective practices in countries with a cultural preference for male offspring, a trend that could undermine social cohesion in the long term, research showed on Tuesday.
The research suggested that the projected shortfall in the number of girls being born will lead to a surplus of young men in around a third of the global population by 2030, which could lead to increased anti-social behaviour and violence.
Sex-selective abortions have been on the rise for the past 40 years in countries throughout southeast Europe along with south and east Asia, with as-yet undetermined demographic impacts.
To model what short- and long-term effect sex selection will have on societies, an international team of researchers analysed data from more than three billion births over the last 50 years.
Focusing on 12 countries where the male-to-female ratio had increased since 1970 and another 17 where that ratio was at risk of increasing due to social or cultural trends, they simulated two scenarios. The first assumed an increase in the rate of sex selection, based on statistical evidence. The second scenario assumed increased sex selection in certain countries, based on observed trends and decreased fertility, but for which specific data were lacking.
In scenario 1, countries saw a shortfall of 4.7 million in the number of girls being born by 2030. For scenario 2, the figure jumped to more than 22 million globally by 2100.
Authors of the research, published in the BMJ medical journal, said the bias towards male offspring could lead to a 'marriage squeeze' in affected countries. 'Fewer-than-expected females in a population could result in elevated levels of anti-social behaviour and violence, and may ultimately affect long-term stability and social sustainable development,' they wrote.
The United Nations defines sex-selective practices alongside child marriage and female genital mutilation as harmful practices targeted under the Millennium Development Goals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In a strange discovery, scientists detect light behind black hole for first time
AG office notifies staff to get vaccinated or  risk salary freeze
5m fewer girls to be born in next 10 years: Study
Detained accused commits 'suicide' in police custody
RAB nabs 2 associates of Helena Jahangir
ISP to provide fast internet service thru one country one rate
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft