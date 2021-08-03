Detained accused commits 'suicide' in police custody

A man, who was on a two-day remand in a drug case in Uttara (East) Police Station, was found dead hanging by the neck in custody early Tuesday.

Deceased Md Liton, 45, hailed from Kahalu upazila of Bogura district, was an accused in the case.

Rapid Action Battalion arrested Liton from in front of city's BDR Market on July 31 along with 5,800 Yaba tablets. He was, later, handed over to Uttara police.

The next day, Liton was taken to the police station for interrogation on a two-day remand, said Airport Zone Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Tapos Chandra Das.

He said, Liton committed suicide around 3:30am inside thana hajat by hanging himself with a torn part of a blanket. Liton was an accused of a number of cases, said police.

"There is a CCTV camera in the lock-up. We formed a three-member committee led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner to investigate the incident," Saiful Islam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Uttara Division said.

An executive magistrate will prepare an inquest on the body, the police official said.





