RAB nabs 2 associates of Helena Jahangir

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two associates of Helena Jahangir, the businesswoman and sacked Awami League functionary, who was recently arrested over a slew of charges. Hajera Khatun and Sanaullah Noori were arrested from Dhaka's Gabtoli area on Monday night, according to RAB.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of Legal and Media Wing at the RAB Headquarters, said two laptops and two mobile phone sets were recovered during the drive. Besides, the detainees gave some information during interrogation. On July 29, RAB members detained Helena from her Gulshan residence for spreading propaganda using digital platform, four days after she was removed from the AL sub-committee.

Meanwhile, a man named Abdur Rahman Tuhin from Bhola filed an extortion case against Helena Jahangir with Pallabi Police Station on Monday afternoon.

Hajera was also named in the case along with Kamruzzaman Arif, chief news editor at Joyjatra TV, and staff reporters Salauddin and Mahfuz. A total of four cases have been filed against Helena with Pallabi and Gulshan Police Stations. She was arrested from her Gulshan residence on Thursday.

Helena Jahangir is now on a three-day police remand in a case under Digital Security Act after she was produced before a Dhaka court on Friday night after being arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion.







