Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:30 PM
ISP to provide fast internet service thru one country one rate

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Shaikh Shahrukh

Internet service providers (ISP) have decided to provide fast and affordable internet service at customer level through implementation of one country one rate.
Internet service providers claim that a total of 20 percent VAT on four levels of bandwidth usage per Mbps is a major obstacle right now.
At the same time, the burden of sharing 10 percent of IIG's revenue before the regulator BTRC falls to the consumer level.  
After that, with the annual tax of 35 percent of all Internet service providers, makes the price and speed of the internet unaffordable at the consumer level.
The leaders of the ISP sector have demanded that the current transmission price be reduced by 80 percent under the ongoing government-funded Info Sarkar-3 project and re-launch the Stabilizing Digital Connectivity (EDC) project.
They also added that the transmission costs can be reduced by 80 percent at the NTTN level. Besides shutting down the activities of illegal ISPs, the people concerned think that it is possible to provide parallel high speed internet services across the country at affordable prices.
ISPAB General Secretary Emdadul Hoque said in order to improve the quality of internet service in the country as a whole it is necessary to bring transparency in data sales of mobile phone companies and increase investment in their networking. They claim that if the service is brought under ITS with NTTN license at the departmental level soon, it will be possible to add a new dimension to the economy by eradicating digital inequality through the internet revolution in the country.


« PreviousNext »

