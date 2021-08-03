Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE

DUBAI, Aug 3: Passengers from Bangladesh and India will be allowed to travel through the United Arab Emirates starting on Thursday as the Gulf state, a major international travel hub, lifts the ban on transit flights from a number of countries.

The UAE National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Twitter on Tuesday that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been banned would be able to transit through its airports from Aug 5 as long as they present a negative PCR coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to departure. -Reuters







