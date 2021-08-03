Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

DUBAI, Aug 3: Passengers from Bangladesh and India will be allowed to travel through the United Arab Emirates starting on Thursday as the Gulf state, a major international travel hub, lifts the ban on transit flights from a number of countries.
The UAE National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Twitter on Tuesday that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been banned would be able to transit through its airports from Aug 5 as long as they present a negative PCR coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to departure.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In a strange discovery, scientists detect light behind black hole for first time
AG office notifies staff to get vaccinated or  risk salary freeze
5m fewer girls to be born in next 10 years: Study
Detained accused commits 'suicide' in police custody
RAB nabs 2 associates of Helena Jahangir
ISP to provide fast internet service thru one country one rate
Slum dwellers returning to villages will get homes, loans: PM
Air travellers from BD can transit through UAE


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft