Tk 4,000cr Pahartali to Dohazari rail project proposed to BR

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 02: Preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for the 45-km-long dual gauge rail line from Pahartali to Dohazari has already been completed.

Gulam Mustafa, the Project Director, told the Daily Observer, "An Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP. The firm was appointed as the consultant of the project in 2018." The consultant has already submitted the DPP to the railway authorities, Mustafa said.

The Project Director hoped that the DPP would be submitted to the Ministry for approval in the next month. Then it will be approved by the Cabinet Committee on the Government Purchase (CCGP) finally.

Gulam Mustafa said, "Then we shall go for appointment of the contractor for construction of the project."

He said, SMEC had completed the feasibility study in December last year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the Tk 4000 crore project, the Project Director said.

He said the dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali Station to Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar. With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced diverting the Port city.

Meanwhile, the direct train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is expected to begin from December in 2022 next.

The Railway authorities are trying to introduce a direct train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar at the same period. The length of Pahartali to Dohazari is 45 km while from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 100 km.

Meanwhile, in order to speed up the project works of Dohazari-Cox's Bazar line, the installation of rail track has started from Panichara Bazar area under Ramu Upazila at the end of February.

Construction works of 10 bridges among the 39 have been completed cent percent. Girders arrived from China have been installed on 10 bridges while the installation of other bridges are going on.

Besides, construction works of 70 culverts among the total of 150 had so far been completed. The earth filling of more than 90 percent has already been completed. The Project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Meanwhile, the Railway authorities have already completed the construction of 57 new rail bridges under Chattogram-Dohazari rail line that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail line.

The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshar Rail Station to Dohazari Station was taken in 2014 at a cost of Tk 232 crore.







