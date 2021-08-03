Incessant rainfall disrupts Chattogram civic life

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 3: Chattogram city as well as most part of the district experienced incessant rainfall for whole day on Tuesday resulting serious disruption of civic life during ongoing lockdown and a large area in the port city remained waterlogged due to heavy rainfall further aggravating the worry of city dwellers.

There were serious dislocations in normal public life as well as all sorts of business activities due to incessant dazzling.

Pathenga Meteorological office sources said they have measured 190.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Weather forecast says a deep convection is taking shape over the North Bay due to strong monsoon, and squally weather may affect adjoining coastal areas of the country.

The Met office is forecasting further moderate to heavy rainfall in the next twenty-four hours in Chattogram and some other parts of the country.

Although dazzling created serious dislocation in normal life, the people in general heaved a sigh of relief as the season's first light to moderate dazzling.

The residents of the port city witnessed a pleasant morning with light clouds on the skyline but the sky soon turned dark and moderate showers followed, exposing them to the worst sufferings in recent years. Meanwhile, congestion of vehicles during ongoing lockdown in some important city streets including Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Sholoshahar were seen. -BSS