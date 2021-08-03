Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Incessant rainfall disrupts Chattogram civic life

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 3: Chattogram city as well as most part of the district experienced incessant rainfall for whole day on Tuesday resulting serious disruption of civic life during ongoing lockdown and a large area in the port city remained waterlogged due to heavy rainfall further aggravating the worry of city dwellers.
 There were serious dislocations in normal public life as well as all sorts of business activities due to incessant dazzling.                                                                                     
Pathenga Meteorological office sources said they have measured 190.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
 Weather forecast says a deep convection is taking shape over the North Bay due to strong monsoon, and squally weather may affect adjoining coastal areas of the country.
 The Met office is forecasting further moderate to heavy rainfall in the next twenty-four hours in Chattogram and some other parts of the country.
 Although dazzling created serious dislocation in normal life, the   people in general heaved a sigh of relief as the season's first light to moderate dazzling.
  The residents of the port city witnessed a pleasant morning with light clouds on the skyline but the sky soon turned dark and moderate showers followed, exposing them to the worst sufferings in recent years. Meanwhile, congestion of vehicles during ongoing lockdown in some important city streets including Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Sholoshahar were seen.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Incessant rainfall disrupts Chattogram civic life
Many BUET students not ready to sit term final exams online
Traffic overload that never ends, not even in lockdown!
Torun Column Lekhok Forum gets new committee
All-out measures to curb dengue, chikungunya in Rajshahi
Lockdown in Dhaka surging infections, soaring chaos
ICT division to digitize 73 libraries, says Palak
Dengue Alert: CU survey team finds Aedes larvae at 15 spots in Chattogram


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft