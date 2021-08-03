

Mass vaccination to kickoff from 7 August



The special drive starting from 7 August seems to give a boost to the vaccination master plan of inoculating seven crore people in the first year till 22 February 2022.



Though a challenging task, but our health authorities are confident obtaining regular supplies of vaccines from multiple sources. Therefore, the upcoming drive will be followed by vaccination of some 10 million people every month until the end of the year.



However, the vaccination programme has covered around 1.34 crore people, so far. Of them, more than 91 lakh people took their first shot while around 43 lakh citizens have completed two doses. According to the IMF, Bangladesh needs to vaccinate more than 6 lakh people every day to reach at least 40 per cent inoculation target by the end of this year--in order to return to the recovery track.



Unquestionably, in this critical situation, the special drive will accelerate recovery from economic damages incurred by the pandemic.



Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh is well ahead of many Asian countries in initiating mass vaccination. Unfortunately, the supply uncertainties put the ambitious plan behind the schedule, despite a good start with Indian supplied of Astra-Zeneca vaccine. As India suddenly stopped the supplying, Bangladesh's vaccination drive fell flat until China's Sinopharm was made available for a fresh start. Moderna has been added to the list for mass vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine also in limited use.



According to governed sources, two crore doses of vaccines would arrive in August. It is expected the country would get around 21 crore doses by next year, enough number of shots to inoculate 80 per cent of the population.



However success of the mass vaccination programme now depends on a set of key factors. Uninterrupted and steady supply is one of them, since the country does not produce vaccines. We are hopeful about receiving vaccine consignments on time in upcoming months.



Skilled healthcare staff and proper storage of vaccines are considered the main challenges. District and upazila storage facilities could be used in this regard. Additionally, healthcare authorities could also use Immunization (EPI) storages and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) warehouses. Meanwhile the health directorate has trained up 15,000 health assistants for smooth administering of the programme.



We feel, despite all preparations the campaign may face a manpower crisis, since 50 per cent of health assistant posts yet remains vacant. We are optimistic, with the upcoming drive, overall public health scenario of the country will to turn around and bring the pandemic under control. It is heartening to follow that the government is all set to revive its mass vaccination mission with a special drive to inoculate more than one crore people in six days. The programme will start on 7 August and continue till 12 August, costing the government more than Tk36 crore.The special drive starting from 7 August seems to give a boost to the vaccination master plan of inoculating seven crore people in the first year till 22 February 2022.Though a challenging task, but our health authorities are confident obtaining regular supplies of vaccines from multiple sources. Therefore, the upcoming drive will be followed by vaccination of some 10 million people every month until the end of the year.However, the vaccination programme has covered around 1.34 crore people, so far. Of them, more than 91 lakh people took their first shot while around 43 lakh citizens have completed two doses. According to the IMF, Bangladesh needs to vaccinate more than 6 lakh people every day to reach at least 40 per cent inoculation target by the end of this year--in order to return to the recovery track.Unquestionably, in this critical situation, the special drive will accelerate recovery from economic damages incurred by the pandemic.Needs be mentioned, Bangladesh is well ahead of many Asian countries in initiating mass vaccination. Unfortunately, the supply uncertainties put the ambitious plan behind the schedule, despite a good start with Indian supplied of Astra-Zeneca vaccine. As India suddenly stopped the supplying, Bangladesh's vaccination drive fell flat until China's Sinopharm was made available for a fresh start. Moderna has been added to the list for mass vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine also in limited use.According to governed sources, two crore doses of vaccines would arrive in August. It is expected the country would get around 21 crore doses by next year, enough number of shots to inoculate 80 per cent of the population.However success of the mass vaccination programme now depends on a set of key factors. Uninterrupted and steady supply is one of them, since the country does not produce vaccines. We are hopeful about receiving vaccine consignments on time in upcoming months.Skilled healthcare staff and proper storage of vaccines are considered the main challenges. District and upazila storage facilities could be used in this regard. Additionally, healthcare authorities could also use Immunization (EPI) storages and Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) warehouses. Meanwhile the health directorate has trained up 15,000 health assistants for smooth administering of the programme.We feel, despite all preparations the campaign may face a manpower crisis, since 50 per cent of health assistant posts yet remains vacant. We are optimistic, with the upcoming drive, overall public health scenario of the country will to turn around and bring the pandemic under control.