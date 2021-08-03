Dengue awareness should be increased

Dear Sir

There is no end to the human concern over the current global Corona epidemic. Meanwhile, anxiety is increasing for another reason. The matter of that concern is dengue fever. Dengue is a virus fever which is spread by Aedes mosquitoes. The situation could get worse if there is no awareness about dengue at this time.



Effort to check Corona has undermined the threat of dengue. All of us should understand that it is necessary to keep the surroundings clean at all times. Mosquitoes breed in water in flower tubs, earthenware pots, plastic buckets or car tires. Also, when sleeping during the day or night, mosquito nets should be used. Otherwise, like the corona virus, dengue fever will take a deadly shape. If we look at the current situation, it is seen that the number of dengue patients is also increasing day by day. So, it is very important to raise awareness to prevent dengue fever.



So, we have to be careful to ensure safety. Mass awareness needs to be raised.



Mst Zely khatun

Kurigram Government College