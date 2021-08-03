Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Dengue awareness should be increased

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Dear Sir
There is no end to the human concern over the current global Corona epidemic. Meanwhile, anxiety is increasing for another reason. The matter of that concern is dengue fever. Dengue is a virus fever which is spread by Aedes mosquitoes. The situation could get worse if there is no awareness about dengue at this time.

Effort to check Corona has undermined the threat of dengue. All of us should understand that it is necessary to keep the surroundings clean at all times. Mosquitoes breed in water in flower tubs, earthenware pots, plastic buckets or car tires. Also, when sleeping during the day or night, mosquito nets should be used. Otherwise, like the corona virus, dengue fever will take a deadly shape. If we look at the current situation, it is seen that the number of dengue patients is also increasing day by day. So, it is very important to raise awareness to prevent dengue fever.

So, we have to be careful to ensure safety. Mass awareness needs to be raised.

Mst Zely khatun
Kurigram Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue awareness should be increased
Dial ‘D’ for decadence!
Extreme weather requires an extreme response
E-commerce business and related issues
Technical education in Bangladesh: Challenges and prospects
Careless decisions trigger highway chaos amid lockdown
Save our planet
Britain should not turn its back on refugees


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft