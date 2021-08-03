Dial ‘D’ for decadence!

In the last few weeks, with the lockdown in place, a sleazy picture of urban decay has been exposed. A celebrated actor throwing tantrums at a club over her right to drink more alcohol, two models detained for running unlicensed bars in their homes to lure young people from wealthy backgrounds and, young fraudsters arrested for peddling fake certificates.



On Sunday midnight, when TV channels usually re-run old news to sleepy viewers, the social media became abuzz with the arrest of two models who, reportedly, ran bar like establishments from their homes, enticed young people to come there and become intimate in the rooms which allegedly had secret cameras. As per law enforcers, these images were later used to blackmail unsuspecting guests. The idea was simple: create a nest of hedonism, lure in victims and then extort money.



The level of moral decay which has happened almost insidiously is astounding. A quote by famed British philosopher Bertrand Russell becomes all too relevant in the current scenario: we have two kinds of moralities, one which we preach but do not practice and another which we practice but do not preach.



When did the rot start?

Even ten years ago, women in unlawful activities was almost an isolated aberration. In the late 80s, the country was rocked by the sensational murder of Sharmin Rima by her husband, Munir, who was having a clandestine affair with another person called Khuku. At that time, this became a cause celbre, with the print media going into overdrive, slating the abominable degradation of morality. In the subsequent trials, Munir was found guilty and hanged. However, for about a decade, this episode worked as a cautionary tale of the erosion of values.



In 2021, that episode in 1989 seems tame to the mind boggling variety of grisly crimes that are being committed. In the last few years, we have seen a wife killing her husband with the collusion of her secret lover and hiding the body in a drum filled with acid, the gruesome killing of a man and a woman at the hands of their own daughter who was an addict, father murdering an infant to implicate a rival in a property ownership related feud and much more. In the process of that long list of amoralities, the latest one involves young women involved in sex and drug rackets.



Women in prostitution is not a new phenomenon though in the past, the common narrative saw most victims being forced into or initiated into a sordid world by men, while at the moment, it appears that ladies from middle class backgrounds are willingly choosing a swift path to quick money. The rot actually began when society underwent an ideological transformation after the mid-90s. With satellite TV opening up the world, Bangladesh entered the global arena with the glitz of Capitalism seeping through social layers. The philosophy of the first two decades after independence: moderate living and high thinking was unceremoniously supplanted by affluence seeking, 'money at any cost' outlook.



Where is the money coming from?

The core flaw for a long time was that no one asked about the genesis of the wealth. If the local store owner who had been living the life of a middle class person suddenly started driving a BMW there wasn't any investigation or curiosity as to how he acquired wealth in a short time. Instead, the new avatar of the store owner was showered with praise, his opulence becoming an example to others who also learnt that once there is enough money, uncomfortable questions are swept away.



Thankfully, this trend is changing with the law stepping in because along with individual moral degradation, a tendency to defraud others has taken a sinister form. In recent times, several women have come under the spotlight for their markedly extravagant lifestyle though their past is either very dubious or sketchy. When they were caught by the law, their affluent lifestyles became topics of debate since none of them could show any legitimate earning source. Naturally, their lifestyle was incongruous to their social backgrounds.



When several women were caught recently for their alleged involvement with sex, drugs and extortion, some sections of society were outraged, stating that a woman staying alone was being vilified. The point being missed is that whenever a man, or a woman for that matter, is living alone in the city in their own property, there will be curiosity about their source of income. Common sense states, if someone cannot give a reasonable answer, there will be raised eyebrows.



The mere social belief that women cannot be involved in drugs, sex or other illicit fraud dealings has been exploited to the hilt by female criminals. A person wearing a burqa is given respect and often allowed free movement. Most of the yaba peddlers on the streets plus the carriers of the drug don the burqa to remain unobtrusive and to get the special treatment, courtesy their modest attire.



Why is 'Yaba' the common factor?

In the case of the recent arrest of two models, the allegation is that of extortion by setting up an alluring web of pleasure. However, there is another very unnerving aspect to the moral dissipation. Yaba, the Methamphetamine based pill, seems to be the common factor in all arrests. From the case of the abuse of a domestic help by a former film actress to the detention of two models accused of running unauthorized bars to the arrest of a female fraudster, Yaba tablets seem to be a common item confiscated by the law.



This per se paints a grim picture of society where the pink drug has permeated through all layers. When Yaba came to the scene in 2003, it was sold at rave parties as a mood enhancer by models while in 2021, a large number of women are engaged in this trade because law enforcers will not generally stop a woman on the streets to search unless there is definite information.



Did Corona and Lockdown work as catalysts for crime?

Corona has not only robbed thousands of jobs but many of ethical standards. Survival is at stake for those who lost their employment due to Corona induced retrenchment. Naturally, survival instinct drives people to extremes, which is a dimension that cannot be ignored. It's safe to assume that the two arrested models provided female companions to their punters which means they most probably have a web of young women working as short time escorts to make a living during the lockdown period. As a profession, sex work is a necessary social evil although it can lead to depravity when drugs, blackmail, underage girls and pedophelia are thrown in.



The police drive is certainly laudable which will certainly work as a warning for other such dubious establishments. However, an in depth look into moral degradation as a direct result of the prolonged Covid scourge needs to be analysed openly.

Pradosh Mitra is a

former development worker

and a keen social observer













