Teesta protection at Kashembazar makes dwellers tension-free



Geo-sand bags and tubes used to protect Kashembazar area from Teesta erosion at Sundarganj. photo: observer

Locals sources said with the rise of water level in the river, the erosion took serious turn at Kashembazar point and its adjoining areas of the upazila last month.

Many of the people of the areas had taken shelter at other places of the upazila losing their homesteads and arable land.

The people who were residing at kashembazar were in anxiety. They were passing their days and nights in fear of erosion of the river.

They were trying to protect the bank of the river through using indigenous method, but the river erosion was not checked.

Finding no way, the erosion-threatened people met the local lawmaker Barrister Shameem Haidar Patwary and requested him to take necessary action to protect Kashembazar and its adjoining areas from the erosion of the river.

In response, local lawmaker Barrister Patwary communicated with the higher authorities of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) and urged them to start river bank protection work in Kashembazar area.

In course of time, BWDB in Kurigram started the river bank protection work at Kashembazar and its adjoining area of the union on an emergency basis.

Under the work, geo-textile sand bags and geo-tubes were dumped in the vulnerable Kashembazar and its adjoining areas.

With the dumping of geo-textile sand bags and geo-tubes at the Kashembazar point, the erosion by the river had been stopped.

A local school teacher, Md. Mokbul Hossain said they were free from tension as the erosion by the river had been checked for doing the development of BWDB Kurigram.

Nafiul Islam Jimi, chairman of Horipur Union told this correspondent that the people of Kashembazar area are happy and satisfied over the development work as river erosion had been stopped at Kashembazar point for dumping geo-textile sand bags and geo-tubes by BWDB Kurigram.

Executive Engineer of BWDB in Gaibandha District Md. Mokhlasur Rahman said, as most of the portions of the left bank of the river is located under Kurigram District, BWDB Kurigram had been implementing the river bank protection work.

