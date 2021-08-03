Video
Home Countryside

One killed in Rajshahi road mishap

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 3: A man was killed in a head-on collision between truck and microbus in Puthia Upazila of the district early Monday.
Deceased microbus driver Shafiqul Molla, 37, was the son of Shahid Molla, hailed from Sadar Upazila in Pabna District.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paba Highway Police Station Rabiul Azam said the accident took place in Biraldah-Maipara area on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway around 1:30 pm, leaving Shafiqul dead on the spot.
An unnatural death case was filed with the police station.
The body was handed over to family members without an autopsy upon their request.


