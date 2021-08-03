Video
Lightning strike kills two farmers in Joypurhat

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Aug 3: Two farmers were killed and four others injured due to lightning strike in Ratanpur area of Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain Dulal, 50, son of late Biraj Molla of Jourpukuria area in Ratanpur Village, and Mofazzal Hossain, 48, son of late Hossain Ali of Chowdhurypara area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Polash Chandra Dev confirmed the information.
The injured were rescued by fire services team and admitted to hospital in a critical condition. They are: Emdadul Haq, 35, son of Mohsin Ali of the same village, Sabbir Hossain, 17, son of deceased Mofazzal Hossain, Khalil Tarafdar, 55, son of Hamid Ali Tarafdar of Jourpukuria and Siraj Uddin, 40, son of Safir Uddin.
Quoting locals OC said, in the morning, several farmers went to Jourpukuria field for working; it was raining suddenly, and they managed to take shelter inside a deep tube-well room; at that time two of them were standing on its veranda; they were killed by the lightning strike; others who were inside the room got injured.
The injured people were rescued by the fire service team and admitted to Joypurhat Modern General Hospital, he added.







