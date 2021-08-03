Four minors drown in three dists

At least four minor boys drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Tangail, Magura and Rajshahi, in two days.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Two minor cousin brothers drowned in a pond in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 7, son of Russell Mia, and Talhaz, 7, son of Jahid Mia, residents of Chardanga Village in the upazila.

They drowned in a pond nearby their house around 11:30 am when they were playing beside it.

Locals rescued them and rushed them to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty physician Dr Pria Mandal declared them dead.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A four-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Md Samiul was the younger son of Assistant Teacher Md Tawhidul Hasan (Barly) of Babukhali Government Primary School.

Union Member Nayem Hasan Bablu said, child Samiul was playing alone on the house yard of Sultansi Village at noon; his grandmother was only in the house, and others were out of home; at one stage, he fell into the pond. Later, after a long search, his body was found from pond by relatives.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station confirmed the information.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A three-year-old baby drowned in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Amir Hamza was the son of Siraj Uddin, a resident of Birkoya Village in the upazila. Locals said he was missing since the afternoon.

Later, his floating body was found in a Beel (water body) in the evening.

On information, police went to the spot and gave the permission to bury the body after confirming that the child died from drowning.

Bagmara PS OC Mostak Ahmed confirmed the matter.







