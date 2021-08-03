Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Schoolboy dies from snakebite

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

JHENIDAH, Aug 3: A schoolboy died from snakebite in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
Deceased Nayeem Hasan, 9, was the son of Faruque Hossain, a resident of at Mallikpur Village in the upazila. He was a first grader at Mallikpur Government Primary School. Locals said a venomous snake bit the boy while sleeping at about 2am, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, he was admitted to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the morning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta protection at Kashembazar makes dwellers tension-free
One killed in Rajshahi road mishap
Lightning strike kills two farmers in Joypurhat
Four minors drown in three dists
Schoolboy dies from snakebite
Covid-19: 77 more people die, 2,052 more infected in 20 dists
31 KG schools at Kalai on way to closure
42 people detained in five districts


Latest News
Brazil down Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic men's football final
Double gold for New Zealand kayaker Carrington
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft