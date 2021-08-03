Schoolboy dies from snakebite

JHENIDAH, Aug 3: A schoolboy died from snakebite in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Deceased Nayeem Hasan, 9, was the son of Faruque Hossain, a resident of at Mallikpur Village in the upazila. He was a first grader at Mallikpur Government Primary School. Locals said a venomous snake bit the boy while sleeping at about 2am, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he was admitted to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the morning.







