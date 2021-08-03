Covid-19: 77 more people die, 2,052 more infected in 20 dists

A total of 77 more people died of and 2,052 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 20 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Pirojpur, and Kishoreganj districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 31 more people died in Khulna Division on Tuesday due to Coronavirus while 946 people have tested positive. Now the death toll stands at 2,485 while positive cases at 96,131.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 644 deaths, followed by 583 in Kushtia, 361 in Jashore, 213 in Jhenaidah, 165 in Chuadanga, 143 in Meherpur, 127 in Bagerhat, 94 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira, and 70 in Magura, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the new deaths, eight are in Khulna, seven each in Jashore and Kushtia, four in Jhenidah, three in Meherpur, one each in Chuadanga and Magura in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 1,373, said the Health Department sources.

RAJSHAHI: Another 19 people died at the Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the past 24 hours from Monday 8am to Tuesday 8am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, Director of the hospital confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said, of the deceased, seven people were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining 12 showed symptoms of the virus.

He said, among the deceased, seven were from Rajshahi, five from Natore, four from Chapainawabganj, two from Naogaon and one from Pabna district.

Some 392 were undergoing treatment against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the Director added.

BOGURA: Another 11 patients died at different hospitals in the district with novel coronavirus and its symptoms in the last 24 hours. Three of them were Covid positive patients and eight had the virus symptoms.

Confirming the matter on Tuesday noon, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman said four more Covid positive patients from other districts also died at different hospitals in Bogura. They were not included in the death counts of Bogura.

So far, 573 Covid deaths were reported in the district.

Meanwhile, 81 people contacted coronavirus after testing of 499 samples in the span of 24 hours.

A total of 19,201 were found positive for the virus in Bogura. In the last 24 hours, 165 more made recovery from the virus, taking the total recovery counts to 17,219.

PIROJPUR: Some more 63 corona virus infection cases were recorded in the district on Tuesday. With this, the total number of infected patients stands at 4,517.

Of them, 2,817 patients have recovered so far and 73 died, according to the corona monitoring cell of deputy commissioner's office.

For breaching corona control directives, mobile courts filed seven cases and fined Tk 27,300.

Mobile courting was conducted by upazila nirbahi officer, assistant commissioner (AC-land) and executive magistrate.

BARISHAL: A total of 13 people died of Covid-19 in Barishal Division in the last 24 hours till Monday ending at 8am.

Of them, five died in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). The remaining ones died in other district and upazila hospitals.

Four died in Barishal District, two in Patuakhali and six in Bhola and one in Pirojpur District.

With the new deaths, the total number of fatalities stood at 487 in the division. Eight people died in corona isolation ward of the SBMCH with symptoms.

During the 24 hours, 789 were infected. The total number of the infected in the division was 34,627. Out of them, a total of 19,436 have recovered. The rate of infection in the division was 22.47 per cent. The rate of death was 1.40 per cent. The recovery rate was 55.58 per cent.

KISHOREGANJ: Three people died on Monday, and a total of 183 corona infection cases were recorded in the district; with this, the total infected stands at 9,610.

Of the newly detected, 45 were in Sadar Upazila, 10 in Hossainpur, 6 in Karimganj, 4 in Tarail, 3 in Pakundia, 35 in Katiadi, 4 in Kuliarchar, 48 in Bhairab, 5 in Nikli, 17 in Bajitpur, 1 in Itna, 3 in Mithamoin and 2 in Austagram Upazila.

So far, a total of 6,776 Covid patients have recovered while 161 died.

CS Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman confirmed the matter on Monday night.

Of the infected, 4,091 are in Sadar Upazila, 344 in Hossainpur, 344 in Karimganj, 270 in Tarail, 525 in Pakundia, 816 in Katiadi, 364 in Kuliarchar, 1802 in Bhairab, 127 in Nikli, 637 in Bajitpur, 94 in Itna, 109 in Mithamoin, and 87 in Austagram Upazila.








