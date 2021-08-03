31 KG schools at Kalai on way to closure



A view of Sunshine Kindergarten and High School in Kalai Upazila. photo: observer

According to management committee sources in these institutions, the remaining schools are trying to survive. They need assistance from the government.

Amid corona pandemic, these schools have been remaining almost closed for the last 17 months. About 7,000 students have fallen into uncertainty with their future. During the long closing time, monthly salary and student fee remained suspended. Students did not pay monthly tuition fees and teachers did not get monthly salaries.

School authorities cannot pay salary and allowance. Both teachers and employees are passing days in hardship.

These 31 KG schools were launched in five unions of the upazila. Teachers and staff-members were legally appointed. And these were running well before corona.

There are about 400 teachers in these schools.

At present, many students are getting addicted to TV, smart phone or digital device. They are turning frustrated. Guardians are in tension with them. Solvent families are keeping their children continuous with education under different options. But children of destitute and poor families are sending their children to income-earning works. Many guardians are arranging early marriage.

Lower middle income families are hiccupping to bear education expenditure of their children. Despite hardship, they are continuing education of their children.

Online class system is not working because of poverty, inefficiency and infrastructure weakness. To attend online class, a student needs at least a phone of medium quality. But it is not possible by about 60 per cent families to afford. Other problems included network and electricity. Also teachers need operating efficiency. Students are also not getting pleasure in online class.

Schools authorities cannot clear house rents.

Chairman and Head Teacher of Sunshine Kindergarten & High School in Bairagirhat area Md Shahinur Rahman said, "I did not get job after education. To do something, I launched the kindergarten. It was running well. I appointed nine teachers for 230 students. But it has been closed for 17 months. I would pay teacher salaries and house rent from students' monthly fees. "

At present, we have no contact with students, he further said. Now I am rearing cow, he added.

Chairman of S.A Cadet at Molamgarihat Abdul Alim said, "There were over 300 students in my school and about 13 teachers.

Teachers were trying sincerely for good results. But due to corona, I have closed it. Guardians are not paying monthly tuition fees. With teachers, I am passing hard days."

Our bad-thinking is going up day by day, he further said, adding, child labour, repression and child crime are being apprehended.

In this situation these education institutions will be closed if there is no government assistance. "We demanded governmental assistance. If re-opening is allowed under health guidelines, it will be helpful a little bit," he said

Teacher Rokeya Begum of Ideal Pre-Cadet School said, "I have not getting salary for about 16 months. My husband has no permanent job. So I am hiccupping with children and husband."

Assistant Teacher of Hazrat Ma Kamal Kindergarten Md Enamul Haq said, "In addition to monthly salary, I would earn some extra income from private tuition to meet family expenditure. But due to corona it is also suspended. Now I have no ability to run my family. At present I am passing idle time."

Guardians Nasrin Sultana Nila and Shapla Begum of Kakoli Shishuniketan said, "It would be good for our children if schools are opened with health guideline. Now we are keeping them captive. But we cannot convince them why they have been confined. They want to go out always. We are turning them mentally upset."

Kalai Upazila Education Officer Etiara Parvin said, "I have sent a list of 31 schools in five unions of the upazila to the UNO office for government incentive.|

UNO Talukdar said, "We did not get any instruction about incentive to KG schools. If instruction comes, we will provide."

If online class continues, guardians will pay monthly tuition fees, he added.







