42 people detained in five districts

A total of 42 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Kishoreganj, Bagerhat, Rajshahi, Barishal and Joypurhat, in four days.

KISHOREGANJ: Rapid Action Battalian (RAB) arrested three members of a human trafficking ring in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Monday.

Arrestees were identified as Rana Mia, 30, of Ramnagar Village in Raipura Upazila of Narsingdi District, Saif Mia, 23, of Shambupur Village and Kamal Mia, 60, of Kalikaprasad Village in Bhairab Upazila of Kishoreganj District.

RAB-14 (CPC- 3) Bhairab Camp Company Commmander Additional Superintendent of Police Rofiuddin Mohammad Jubaier confirmed the matter.

He said, in Italy and Libya some unscrupulous brokers took Tk three to four lakh from innocent people in name of fake job.

A case has been filed in this connection with Bhairab Model Police Station (PS).

BAGERHAT: A teenage boy was arrested in Morrelganj upazila of the district on charge of killing a 10-year-old boy.

Additional Superintendent of Police Azad Uzzaman in a press release on Monday said the identities could not be disclosed as the accused is minor.

The accused, 16, gave the confessional statement of killing Limon Molla, son of Enamul Molla of the area.

On Thursday evening, Limon went missing when he was returning home from his father's shop.

Later, his body was recovered from a water body nearby the house at around 10pm on Thursday.

The victim's father filed a case with Morrelganj PS on Friday.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 26 people have been arrested on different charges in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Of the detainees, six had arrest warrant, 15 were drug addicts and the remaining four people were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drug during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, a 21-year-old man was arrested in Bagmara Upazila of the district in a case filed over rape of a 10-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in Rishipara area under Bhabaniganj Municipality in the upazila on Friday.

The victim was sent to Upazila Health Complex for medical treatment.

According to the case statement, accused Suman Chandra Rishi took the victim to his house on Friday afternoon and raped her there.

Hearing cry for help, neighbours rushed there and the accused fled.

The victim's father filed a case with Bagmara PS at night in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara PS Mostaq said police arrested the accused and sent him to jail following a court order.

BARISHAL: Police arrested four people including a woman in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday for killing freedom fighter Delwar Hossain.

The arrested persons are Aklima Begum, Saiful Islam, Akter and Sabuj. Police sources said the arrested chopped Delwar Hossain to death over a land dispute recently.

Wazirpur PS OC Ali Arshed confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members in a drive detained eight gamblers from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lt Commander Toukir said on information about a gambling party, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a market in Station Road area at night and detained them.

Five sets of card, several mobile phone sets, and Tk 53,250 in cash were recovered from the scene.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.













