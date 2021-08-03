Video
Home Countryside

College student found dead in Madaripur

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Aug 3: Police recovered the body of a college student from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jihad Matubbar, 24, son of Raju Matubbar, a resident of in Madhya Khagdi area in the upazila. He was a final year student of Madaripur Government College.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Jihad had an altercation with the family members on Saturday night.
Following this, Jihad left the house. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body in a pond in the area on Sunday afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Madaripur Sadar Model PS OC Kamrul Islam Mia confirmed the incident.


