Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:27 PM
Jute farming on the rise in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

Jute cultivation in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

Jute cultivation in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Aug 3: This season jute farming has increased in Bagmara Upazila of the district as interest among the growers to the cash-crop farming has risen everywhere in the upazila.
Currently, most of the growers along with their family members are very much engaged in harvesting, decomposing and segregating jute, and generating seasonal job opportunities for many people amid the pandemic situation.
According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, farmers have brought around 1,930 hectares of land under jute farming in 16 unions and two municipalities of Bagmara Upazila this season.
Once jute was cultivated on a large scale; but for the last 10-15 years, the farmers had refrained themselves from cultivating jute for various reasons. Many believe that polythene has led to a decline in the use of jute products. Currently, the demand for jute is increasing due to the government ban on the use of polythene. Jute is currently being sold at Tk 3,000-3,500.
Alamgir Hossain, jute farmer of Aloknagar Village in Hamirkutsa Union of the upazila, said he had cultivated jute on three bighas of land and attained good yield because of suitable climate conditions and sold some of his produced jute initially in fear of price declining.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajibur Rahman said jute cultivation has improved in the upazila. Production will be better if there is no natural disaster. Farmers would benefit if the market price of jute remains good, he added.


