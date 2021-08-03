3,000 jobless families get food support

RAJSHAHI, Aug 3: Some 3,000 more jobless and other distressed families were given foodstuffs with a view to mitigating their hardship and starvation amid the countrywide lockdown.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) distributed the assistance on Rajshahi University School playground maintaining social distancing and other protective measures to limit coronavirus spread.

Each of the beneficiary families was given a food-package containing 10 kilograms of rice and one kilogram of lentil.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by Vice-chancellor-in-charge of Rajshahi University Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and local Awami League leaders and civil society members handed over the support.







