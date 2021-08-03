Eight ‘commit suicide’ in seven districts

Eight people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in seven districts- Jhenidah, Sherpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Joypurhat, Khulna and Patuakhali, in the last few days.

JHENIDAH: A man has reportedly committed suicide after hacking his daughter-in-law in Maheshpur Upazila of the district.

Deceased Abdul Gani was a resident of Ramchandrapur Village under the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Maheshpur Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam said an altercation took place between Abdul Gani and his daughter-in-law Nayon Tara on Monday afternoon over family matter. At one stage, he hacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving her severely injured.

She was rescued and taken to Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex where he was referred to Jashore General Hospital.

Centering the incident, Abdul Gani took poison and fell sick, said OC Saiful.

He was admitted to the upazila health complex where he died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment, he added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Emdadul Haque, 40, son of late Hurmuz Ali, was a resident of Ghakpara Village under Nayabil Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Emdadul was a follower of religious leader (Pir) Abu Huraira of Haluaghat Upazila in the district.

However, he had been frustrated for the last couple of days over his economic crisis.

On the other hand, Pir Abu Huraira refused to accept him as his follower some days back.

Later, Emdadul hanged himself from a tree nearby the house.

Locals spotted his hanging body at around 1:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A mentally-challenged man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Mohammad Atiqul, 35, son of Mansur Ali, was a resident of Pashchim Golabari Village under Langair Union in Pagla PS of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Atiqul hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at around 1am.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pagla PS OC (Investigation) Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the city on Saturday morning.

Deceased Eva, 20, was the wife of Rafiq, a resident of KDC Slum area under Ward No. 10 in the city.

Police sources said the couple got married six months back.

They often locked into altercations over family issues since their marriage.

However, Eva hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

JOYPURHAT: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Shamim, 14, was a resident of Boronarayanpur Mohalla under Panchbibi Municipality.

Police and local sources said Shamim committed suicide by hanging himself in the morning while his relatives were unaware of it.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Panchbibi PS Inspector Golam Sarwar confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Robin, 55, was a worker at a fish farm of Nurul Professor in Kakmari Village under Shovona Union of the upazila. He was a resident of Paikgachha Upazila in the district.

Dumuria PS OC Md Waidur Rahman said Robin hanged himself from the ceiling of a room at the farm at around 11:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have committed suicide over family dispute.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two women have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mousumi Begum, 25, wife of Asadul Haque, a resident of Rangopaldi Village under Rangopaldi Union, and Hanufa Begum, 55, wife of Abdur Rab Sikder of Ramballabh Village under Sankipur Union, in the upazila.

It was learnt that Mousumi's husband Asadul used to beat up her for money. Earlier, a village arbitration was held in this regard but he did not stop beating her.

Following the matter, she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the house on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Hanufa Begum committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in the cowshed on Thursday night.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Dashmina PS OC Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident.







