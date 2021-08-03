Cultural activists, organisations get aid in Khulna

KHULNA, Aug 3: As part of the humanitarian support by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain and Khulna Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder distributed donation cheques in the city on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner distributed cheques of Taka 2.95 lakh among 50 needy cultural activists and 19 distressed players, to mitigate their sufferings during the corona situation, at Khulna Shilpakala Academy Auditorium by the initiative of Khulna divisional administration following health-safety guidelines.

Chaired by Khulna DC Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, ADC (General) Md Yousup Ali, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, and Secretary of Divisional Sports Association S M Mortoza Rashidi Dara, among others, addressed the programme.

DC Moniruzzaman Talukder distributed cheques of Taka 11.75 lakh among 37 cultural organisations to run their activities in the DC's conference room.

ADC (Education and ICT) Md Sadekur Rahnan chaired the programme.







