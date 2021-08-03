Video
Home Countryside

Crisis of paracetamol Napa prevails in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 3: The transmission of corona has increased sharply in the district for the last two months since the intrusion of Indian variant. With this, patient pressure is going up in hospitals. Necessary medicines are also on the rising demand.
Along with corona patients, usual fever patients are not getting paracetamol tablets like Napa, Napa Extra, Napa Rapid, Napa Extend, Ace Plus, Napa Syrup. Due to crises of these, people are suffering.
Medicine traders said, against orders they are getting 3-4 packets instead of required 20 packets. At present, the Napa demand is being met with Square's Ace, Opsonin's Renova, and Achme's Fast. It is alleged, some unscrupulous traders are realising extra Tk 5 to 10 per leaf (10 pieces) paracetamol. They are selling per leaf at Tk 10 to 15 instead of fixed price Tk 8. Other Napa variant is selling at Tk 22 to 25 instead of Tk 20.
Recently one Rabeya Khatun was rounding from one pharmacy to another for Napa Extend and Ace Plus at Zero Point of Sahebbazar. Later she purchased Renova.
Pharmacy owner Sadikul rounded two shops for paracetamol. But he did not get it. So he went back home with Renova.
Staff Momin of Faisal Pharmacy at Zero Point said, there is fever medicine crisis; supply by the company is less than demand; it has been continuing for the last one and a half months; companies are asked everyday for increasing supply. "We have nothing to do as the supply is short," he added.
Proprietor Motaharul Islam Tapu of Fatema Pharmacy in Puthia Upazila said, since the appearance of corona, the Napa crisis has been continuing; for the last two months, it has been acute; the demand has increased by about three times; and at present, customers are given paracetamol of two other companies. "We are getting less supply," he added.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shariful Haq said, "I will talk with the DC in this regard. If necessary, mobile court will be conducted in pharmacies. If artificial crisis of the medicine is created in any pharmacy and higher price is charged, action will be taken against them," he maintained.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Qyum Talukdar said, as paracetamol people purchase Napa mostly; its availability has been less with increased demand.
But paracetamol of other companies is available, he added.


