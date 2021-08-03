Video
Home Countryside

Bridge at Bauphal turns into death trap

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

A risky bridge in Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Aug 3: Due to lack of repairing, a bridge in Bauphal Upazila of the district has turned death trap.
According to local sources, the bridge has been in dire need of repairing for a long time. But despite public suffering, the authorities concerned have taken no initiative in this regard.
Ward No.-5 of Baufal Pourasabha and Sadar Union are linked with the bridge.
Everyday locals including school students, women and children are becoming victims of accidents while crossing it.
Local Abdul Momin Hawladar said, financed by LGED (Local Government  Engineering Department), the bridge was constructed seven/eight years back. But its slabs got collapsed after few days, and the bridge turned risky.
Since then people including over 500 students of Purba Bilash and Pachwim Nooria Government Primary School have been using the bridge taking life risk.
Baufal Sadar Union Chairman Jasim Uddin Khan said, locals are facing immense suffering for the un-repaired bridge. The bridge is in need of urgent repairing, he added.
Upazila LGED Engineer Md Sultan Hossain said, recently financial allocation has been approved from the revenue fund of the Upazila Parishad; the tendering process has been completed. The repairing will begin soon.


