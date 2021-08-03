BJP in a huddle over Parliament strategy

NEW DELHI, Aug 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning renewed his attack on the opposition, once again accusing it of not allowing Parliament's monsoon session to function. He said repeated adjournments forced by a vociferous opposition were "an insult to the constitution... to democracy and to the public".

"Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts," the Prime Minister told BJP MPs at a meeting on Tuesday.

He was referring to Trinamool MP Santanu Sen who snatched IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's papers, as he was about to make a statement on the Pegasus scandal. -NDTV