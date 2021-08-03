Bill Gates, Melinda Gates officially divorced

WASHINGTON, Aug 3: The divorce between Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates and Melinda French was finalised on Monday. Bill and Melinda, who are the co-founders of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, filed for divorce on May 3 this year after nearly 30 years of marriage, becoming the second high profile billionaire couple to separate after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos had divorced in 2019.

Bill Gates and Melinda French announced their divorce on Twitter. Amid a slew of speculations regarding their divorce, there have been a number of media reports which highlighted Bill Gates' questionable behaviour at the workplace. A recent report by The New York Times stated that the software magnate used to pursue women who worked at Microsoft and his foundation on many occasions.

Bill Gates and Melinda French have said that they would continue to work together at their charitable foundation. -REUTERS







