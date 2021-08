A tug boat is moored next to Israeli-linked tanker MT Mercer Street



A tug boat is moored next to Israeli-linked tanker MT Mercer Street, off the Fujayrah port in the United Arab Emirates, on August 3. On July 29, two crew members of the tanker MT Mercer Street, managed by a prominent Israeli businessman's company, are killed in what appears to be a drone attack off Oman, the vessel's London-based operator and the US military say, with Israel blaming Iran. photo : AFP