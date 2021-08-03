28pc in EU cannot afford a holiday: Study

BRUSSELS, Aug 3: Some 28 percent of people living in the European Union cannot afford to go away on holiday for a week, according to a study published Monday by the European Trade Union Confederation.

For those with income at or below the "at-risk-of-poverty threshold" -- including "millions" of low-paid workers, pensioners and the unemployed -- the proportion is as much as 59.5 percent, the study found.

"While access to holidays has grown over the last decade, the majority of low-income families remain excluded," ETUC said, in an analysis based on data from the EU's official Eurostat statistics agency.

"Statutory minimum wages leave workers at risk of poverty in at least 16 EU member states," it said.

People are deemed to be at risk of poverty if they earn less than 60 percent of median income, and EU data showed that 22 million workers fell into that category.

The ETUC said Greece was the EU country with the highest proportion -- 88.9 percent -- of people living at risk of poverty who cannot afford a vacation, followed by Romania with 86.8 percent, Croatia with 84.7 percent and Cyprus with 79.2 percent.

It calculated that seven million Italians were unable to afford a holiday, 4.7 million Spaniards, 4.3 million Germans and 3.6 million French workers.

"Holiday inequality has grown in 16 member states over the last decade between those with income below 60 percent of median and those with income above that threshold," the union umbrella body said. -AFP









