Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US belatedly hits Biden’s Covid vaccination goal as hospitalizations soar

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WASHINGTON, Aug 3: The United States on Monday hit President Joe Biden's goal of administering at least one dose of a Covid vaccine to 70 percent of adults almost a month late, as the newest wave of infections pushed hospitalizations to levels seen last summer.
Biden's administration had initially targeted Independence Day on July 4 to reach the goal and declare victory over the worst of the pandemic.
But falling vaccination rates, particularly in politically conservative regions in the South and Midwest, and among younger people, those with lower income and racial minorities, meant the objective was missed.
While 60.6 percent of eligible adults and 49.7 percent of the total population are now fully vaccinated, the United States has fallen behind its northern neighbor Canada, which started its immunization campaign later but has now fully vaccinated 59 percent of its people.
It comes as America was being battered by a new wave driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, which has sent national daily cases soaring to beyond 70,000, according to data that excludes unreliable weekend numbers.
Across the country, hospitals were seeing on average more than 6,200 daily Covid admissions, while more than 300 people are dying every day.
"These cases are concentrated in communities with lower vaccination rates," Jeff Zients, White House Covid task force coordinator, told reporters.
"One in three cases nationwide occurred in Florida and Texas this past week," he added.
In a silver lining, states that lagged behind in their vaccination rates are now beginning to catch up, according to the latest data.
The eight states with the highest current case rates have seen an average increase of 171 percent in their daily vaccination rate compared to three weeks ago, said Zients.
These include Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas.
Momentum was also picking up for vaccine mandates in the private sector, with Disney and Walmart implementing new requirements and incentives for employees.
Last week, Biden's administration announced federal workers would need to either get vaccinated or submit to regular tests, following similar steps by California and New York.
While Delta poses the strongest threat yet to vaccine protection, the current generation of shots were continuing to keep the vast majority of vaccinated people out of hospital and alive.
According to cumulative data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by July 24, vaccination resulted in an eight-fold reduction in disease incidence and 25-fold reduction in hospitalizations and deaths.
In the state of Tennessee, over the month of July, 97 percent of all Covid hospitalizations and 98 percent of deaths were among unvaccinated people, data showed.
Breakthrough infections, meanwhile, remain uncommon, but when they do happen, preliminary research suggests there is an increased risk of onward transmission of the Delta variant compared to past strains.
With this in mind, the CDC last week reinstituted guidance for fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas considered high-risk, which is now 79 percent of all the country's counties.
Eight counties in the Bay Area of San Francisco issued mask mandates Monday, as did Louisiana.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BJP in a huddle over Parliament strategy
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates officially divorced
Brazil court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system
Germany sends warship to South China Sea amid tension with Beijing
China to release updated climate plans ‘in near future’
A tug boat is moored next to Israeli-linked tanker MT Mercer Street
28pc in EU cannot afford a holiday: Study
Men gather sheeps to take them away from an advancing


Latest News
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
3rd Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives
Unidentified man found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft