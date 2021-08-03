Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Top Japan medic urges state of emergency

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

TOKYO, Aug 3: The head of the Japan Medical Association called on Tuesday for a nationwide state of emergency to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases in Olympics host city Tokyo and elsewhere, Kyodo news agency said, as worries grow about a strained healthcare system.
The call by JMA President Toshio Nakagawa followed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's announcement that only COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so will be hospitalised, while others isolate at home, a shift in policy some fear could boost the death toll.
Japan has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Tokyo, which had a record high of 4,058 new infections on Saturday, had another 3,709 new cases on Tuesday.
Tokyo hospitals are already feeling the crunch, Hironori Sagara, director of Showa University Hospital, told Reuters.
"There are those being rejected repeatedly for admission," he said in an interview. "In the midst of excitement over the Olympics, the situation for medical personnel is very severe."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters fewer elderly people, most already vaccinated, were getting infected.
"On the other hand, infections of younger people are increasing and people in their 40s and 50s with severe symptoms are rising," he said, adding some could not immediately get admitted to hospital.
Suga announced the change in hospital policy on Monday, saying the government would ensure people isolating at home can be hospitalised if necessary. Previous policy had focused on hospitalising a broader category of patients.
Suga and Olympics organisers say there is no link between the July 23-Aug. 8 Summer Games and the sharp increase in cases.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BJP in a huddle over Parliament strategy
Bill Gates, Melinda Gates officially divorced
Brazil court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system
Germany sends warship to South China Sea amid tension with Beijing
China to release updated climate plans ‘in near future’
A tug boat is moored next to Israeli-linked tanker MT Mercer Street
28pc in EU cannot afford a holiday: Study
Men gather sheeps to take them away from an advancing


Latest News
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
3rd Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives
Unidentified man found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft