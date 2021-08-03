Japan’s Hashimoto wins horizontal bar gold



Japan's Daiki Hashimoto poses with his gold medal during the podium ceremony of the artistic gymnastics men's horizontal bar of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Japan's all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto won horizontal bar gold for his third medal at the Olympic Games on Tuesday.The 19-year-old from the Tokyo suburbs has seamlessly taken over the baton from Kohei Uchimura, the Japanese all-around champion in London 2012 and 2016 who retired after failing to qualify for the horizontal bars last week.Hashimoto followed up his all-around title and team silver with a score of 15.066 to beat Croat Tin Srbic, with Russian team gold medallist Nikita Nagornyy in bronze. -AFP