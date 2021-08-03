Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mu storms to Olympic 800m gold

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

An overview shows USA's Athing Mu crossing the finsih to win the women's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. photo: AFP

An overview shows USA's Athing Mu crossing the finsih to win the women's 800m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. photo: AFP

Teenager Athing Mu became the first American woman to win the Olympic 800m crown in more than half-a-century Tuesday, producing a superb display of front-running to win the gold.
The 19-year-old prodigy from New Jersey, who only turned professional in June after a successful college career, led from start to finish to win in a new US national record of 1min 55.21sec.
Britain's Keely Hodgkinson -- another 19-year-old -- took silver in 1:55.88 while Raevyn Rogers of the United States took bronze in 1:56.81.
Mu, whose parents moved to the United States after fleeing civil war in Sudan, is the first American woman to win the Olympic 800m title since Madeline Manning won gold at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
It was a remarkable display from Mu, showing a confidence and maturity that belied her relative inexperience in top level track and field.
Drawn in lane three, Mu glided into the lead before the 200m mark and never looked back, clocking a brisk 57.82 first lap.
She then cranked up the pace in the closing 200 metres, pulling away from the field to cross the line with a comfortable margin of victory from the fast-finishing Hodgkinson.
This year's Olympic 800m took place in the absence of 2012 and 2016 gold medallist Caster Semenya of South Africa.
Semenya has barred from competing over 800m by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mihambo ends Germany’s 21-yr wait for long-jump gold
Durant leads USA into Olympic semi-final against Australia
Japan’s Hashimoto wins horizontal bar gold
Iglesias joins Cuban Olympic boxing greats
Climbing makes Olympic debut
Mu storms to Olympic 800m gold
Brazil thru Olympic men’s football final downing Mexico on penalties
Olympic Snaps


Latest News
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
3rd Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives
Unidentified man found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft