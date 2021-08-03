Rahmatganj, Ctg Abahani win Tuesday matches



The booters of Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society celebrating after winning the match against Brothers Union in the Bangladesh Premier League at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday. photo: BFF

In the match at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society had a 2-0 win over Gopibagh's Brothers Union. There Ivory Cost striker Lorougnon Christ Remi and Nigerian striker Odili Felix Chidi scored the goals for the winners.

Chittagong Abahani, on the other hand at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, defeated Uttar Baridhara by 4-3 margin. There Brazilian recruit Nixon Guylherme Rocha Brizolara made a brace while Nigerian striker Matthew Chinedu and local striker Rakib Hossain netted once for the winning side. In reply, Baridhara's Uzbek striker Yevgeniy Kochnev, Egyptian midfielder Mostafa Mahmoud Kahraba and local striker Papon Singh scored once each.

Now, there are two matches today (Wednesday) at two different venues. Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will face table topper Bashundhara Kings at 4:00 PM at Bangabandhu National Stadium while Arambagh Krira Sangha will face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at the same time at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium.

Currently, Bashundhara boys have 49 points from 18 matches while the all reds are at the 11th place with 14 points. The Russel boys are at the seventh place with 27 points from 18 matches and Arambagh KS is at the bottom of the 13-team point table with only five points from 17 matches.







