Eng tour of BD deferred two yrs

England Cricket Team's tour of Bangladesh 2021 to play three ODIs and Three T20i matches, which were slated for September-October this year, has been deferred two years due to unavoidable health security issues amidst Covid-19 threat.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have mutually agreed to reschedule England's planned tour of Bangladesh in September-October 2021 to March 2023," says a BCB media release on Tuesday.

England visited Sri Lanka in January this year, when corona virus spread in Islands at an alarming rate. The two sides played couple of World Tests Championship matches, which lit the hope of Anglo-Bangla series. But ECB is reluctant this time and the tour postponed for 17 months since tight international fixtures of the countries in next calendar.

"According to the itinerary confirmed by the BCB and ECB, the England team will now tour Bangladesh in the first two weeks of March 2023 and play the best of three ODI and T20 international series' in Dhaka and Chattogram," confirmed BCB's media release.









