

NRBC Bank Harirampur Branch distributes food among poor

They distributed rice, pulse, potato, oil and other food items among 100 families from their own salary and bonus, says a press release

NRBC Bank has been distributing health items including setting up a virtual health desk to serve mass people since the beginning of the Corona Pandemic.