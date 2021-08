SBAC Bank opens Pirganj sub branch

While, Pirganj Upazila Chairman Md Akhtarul Islam, Pirganj Pourasava Mayor Md. Ikramul Haque, Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Rezaul Karim were present in the ceremony and the Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed and Md Kamal Uddin, Head of Legal and Recovery Md Abdullah, SEVP Md Nurul Azim, Heads of Division were attend the programme virtually.

The Bank's Rangpur Branch Manager Rashed Mahbub Rabban, Birganj Branch Manager Md Abu Zafar, Sub Branch Md Zahidul Islam including local dignitaries were present on the occasion.















Zahidur Rahman, Member of Parliament Thakurgaon-3 constituency, has inaugurated Pirganj Sub-Branch of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank, at Pirganj Pourasva in Thakurgaon on Monday, says a press release.While, Pirganj Upazila Chairman Md Akhtarul Islam, Pirganj Pourasava Mayor Md. Ikramul Haque, Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Rezaul Karim were present in the ceremony and the Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed and Md Kamal Uddin, Head of Legal and Recovery Md Abdullah, SEVP Md Nurul Azim, Heads of Division were attend the programme virtually.The Bank's Rangpur Branch Manager Rashed Mahbub Rabban, Birganj Branch Manager Md Abu Zafar, Sub Branch Md Zahidul Islam including local dignitaries were present on the occasion.