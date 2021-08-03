Video
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

MBL distributes food, health safety gears in Patuakhali

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) distributed food and health safety equipments among 250 helpless and destitute people of Patuakhali Sadar Upazilla. An initiative by Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam, food and health safety equipments have been distributed among helpless street and slum dwellers of Patuakhali Sadar Upazilla on Tuesday at Patuakhali Press Club premises, says a press release.
Md. Kamal Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of Patuakhali, distributed food and health safety equipments among helpless and destitute people as a chief guest.
Mohammad Shahidullah, PPM, Police Super of Patuakhali, Kazi Alamgir, President of Patuakhali Zilla Awami League and Mahiuddin Ahmed , Mayor of Patuakhali Pourashava were present as special guests.
Md. Mosleh Uddin, Head of MBL Patuakhali Branch, Shwapan Banarzi, President and Jalal Ahmed, Secretary of Patuakhali Press Club respectively were also present on the occasion.
Before this, Mercantile Bank distributed food and health safety equipments among helpless and destitute people of Baufal and Kalaiya in Patuakhali last month.


