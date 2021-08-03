Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US aerospace tech group to buy UK peer for £6.3b

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

LONDON, Aug 3: Parker-Hannifin Corporation, a US company specialised in aerospace technologies, has agreed to buy British peer Meggitt for £6.3 billion, the pair announced Monday.
Parker said it would offer a number of legally binding commitments to the UK government regarding the $8.8-billion cash deal, such as ensuring that Meggitt meets current contractual obligations to the state.
It comes as the UK government monitors the takeover of UK defence technology firm Ultra Electronics by US-owned Cobham amid security concerns.
The Parker-Meggitt transaction is meanwhile subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
"The boards of directors of Parker-Hannifin Corporation and Meggitt PLC are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition," a statement said.
Tom Williams, chairman and chief executive officer of Parker, said that together the companies could better serve customers via innovation, accelerated research and development plus a complementary portfolio of aerospace and defence technologies.
"We are committed to being a responsible steward of Meggitt and are pleased our acquisition has the full support of Meggitt's board," he added.
Earlier this month, Ultra agreed to a £2.6-billion takeover from Cobham, the former London-listed defence giant.
US private equity group Advent, which owns Cobham, has pledged to protect sensitive government information.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank Harirampur Branch distributes food among poor
SBAC Bank opens Pirganj sub branch
MBL distributes food, health safety gears in Patuakhali
US aerospace tech group to buy UK peer for £6.3b
Qantas idles 2,500 more staff on fresh C-19 restrictions
India defers sale of state-run banks to next year
Emirates' home check-in service becoming popular in Dubai
IMF increases SDR allocation to $650b


Latest News
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
3rd Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives
Unidentified man found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft