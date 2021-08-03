Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Spanish jobless figures slump by record 5.5pc in July

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2

MADRID, Aug 3: The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell by a record 5.47% in July from the previous month, labour ministry data showed on Tuesday, as eased COVID-19 restrictions spurred a recovery in hiring despite rising infections.
The data marks the fifth consecutive month of falling jobless figures and the sharpest one-month reduction since the series began in 1996, breaking the previous two months' records, the ministry said.
Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said the data demonstrated that government support measures were working and an economic recovery was now in sight.
"This great collective effort allows us today to speak of promising figures, but behind the unemployment data, however, there are people, families, lives," she tweeted.
With 3.41 million people out of work compared with 3.01 million in July 2019, employment has yet to recover its pre-pandemic levels.
Employment rose across all sectors, with the hard-hid services industry accounting for the bulk of the hiring, likely a result of the arrival of the summer tourism season.
Separately on Tuesday, the National Statistics Institute said the number of foreign tourists visiting Spain jumped almost ten times to 2.2 million in June from a year ago, although it was still just a quarter of its June 2019 levels.
Rising vaccination rates and looser COVID-19 restrictions have galvanised Spain's economy in recent months, leading second quarter output to increase by a better-than-expected 2.8% in the second quarter.
Spain gained 133,049 jobs in July, in the third consecutive month of net job creation, while the number of people supported by a national furlough scheme fell by 116,439 from the previous month to 331,486 people, 90% less than during the pandemic's peak in May 2020.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank Harirampur Branch distributes food among poor
SBAC Bank opens Pirganj sub branch
MBL distributes food, health safety gears in Patuakhali
US aerospace tech group to buy UK peer for £6.3b
Qantas idles 2,500 more staff on fresh C-19 restrictions
India defers sale of state-run banks to next year
Emirates' home check-in service becoming popular in Dubai
IMF increases SDR allocation to $650b


Latest News
5.3% inflation rate unrealistic as living cost goes up: CPD
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
3rd Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives
Unidentified man found dead in Tangail
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft