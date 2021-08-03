Delwer Hussain new Treasurer of Atish Dipankar University



Incumbent President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) A K M Delwar Hussain, also a former President of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has been appointed as the Treasurer of Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology (ADUST).He has been appointed as a Treasurer by President Abdul Hamid, the Chancellor of the Universities. Delwar Hussain He was two time elected as President of ICMAB and is currently a member of the Council.Delwer Hussain did his graduation with honours and masters in Management from the University of Dhaka. He is a veteran professional Cost and Management Accountant of the country.He was elected as a Board Member and also Member of the Strategic Committee of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) in 2004.Delwer Hussain was the former Chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC), largest State owned Corporation of Bangladesh. He was the Director of Rupali Bank Ltd., a state owned commercial bank of the country.He was also a Member of the National Wages and Productivity Commission of Bangladesh in 2010. At present he is a Member of Finance Committee of BUET, WASO Credit Rating Company BD Ltd. and Secretary General of Consultative Committee of State Owned Enterprises (CONCOPE). In addition he was the Director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd., Khulna Shipyard & Narayangonj Dockyard Ltd., Bangladesh Diesel Plant Ltd., Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market and Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited.