

GP sings with musicians, students on friendship day

Covid-19 has disrupted most of the people's social activities and interactions for near two years now concerning their mental health. So GP, as a part of series of initiatives to fight back coronavirus and its looming effect, designed this digital engagement to promote the spirit of friendship during the ongoing pandemic, says a press release

"Bondhu-" a celebrated song for friendship has been recomposed and sung by 100 talented youths from Jahangirnagar University, University of Dhaka, BUET, RUET, CUET, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Khulna University, East-West University, North South University, BRAC University, United International University, and Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). The arrangement was conducted by two of Bangladesh's most renowned youth icons - Rashed Uddin Ahmed Topu and Raef Al Hasan Rafa.

GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib said: "The days spent at university campus remain as our most vibrant and memorable chapters in life�We intended to relive the campus life through a virtual hangout by singing the popular song 'Bondhu' and create a notion of hope possibilities. We are glad that students appreciated this idea and celebrated with a positive spirit."

Rafa, one of the lead singers and song arrangers, also appreciated the idea, "Staying at home for so long feels unproductive, which can result in stress and depression. I loved how cheerful the students were to do something out-of-the-box finally and felt honored to be a part of it. The joy I felt was entire because of them. It was also great to see how talented the young generation is."

The song composer and lyricist Topu also chimed in, "Grameenphone did an amazing job producing such an innovative idea. I had relived my song and became even more exciting when I performed it with different university students." He showed his gratitude on his social media post. The musical collaboration premiered on GP's YouTube channel on August 01 and can be found here -https://youtu.be/gUQanUAWA0U.













