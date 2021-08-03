Stocks rise further, DSEX makes new record

Stocks rose further on Tuesday as the investors continued their buying spree, advancing most indices to their record highs in both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE jumped up by 54.30 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 6,535, the highest since its inception more than eight years back in 2013.

The DSEX was introduced on January 27, 2013, designed by Standard and Poor's (S&P) based on the free-float method, replacing the then key index DGEN. However, the all-time high DGEN was 8,918 recorded on December 5, 2010, when the market saw a bull run before a crash.

Investor have been encouraged following the announcement of an expansionary monetary policy for the next one year and to reap the benefit out of it they have started taking fresh stakes.

The blue-chip index DS30, a group of 30 prominent companies, also jumped 22.34 points to 2,366, also the highest since its inception on January 27, 2013. The DSE Shariah Index gained 12.46 points to close at 1,424.

The market capitalisation of the DSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,414 billion on Tuesday, surpassing the previous day's record high of Tk 5,378 billion.

Turnover also jumped to more than two months high at Tk 23.14 billion on the country's premier bourse, in a further buck by 5.75 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 21.88 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 375 issues traded, 178 advanced, 170 declined and 27 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 346,468 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 820.89 million shares and mutual fund units.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.09 billion changing hands, followed by IFIC Bank (Tk 823 million), Saif Powertec (Tk 5446 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 400 million) and Genex Infosys (Tk 388 million).

CVO Petrochemicals Refinery was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.91 per cent while Peoples Insurance was the worst loser, losing 8.50 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped 155 points to 19,014 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 93 points to close at 11,411.

Of the issues traded, 165 advanced, 141 declined and 20 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 36.88 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 801 million.











