Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:19 PM
‘BD assures a guaranteed high rate of return to investors’

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam making an inaugural speech at the final event of Bangladesh investment roadshow at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Silicon Valley in the US on Monday.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam making an inaugural speech at the final event of Bangladesh investment roadshow at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Silicon Valley in the US on Monday.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, urged American businesses to invest in Bangladesh.
"We are eagerly waiting to welcome new investors as Bangladesh's economy is growing in a rapid manner," Prof Shibli Rubayat told audience at the final phase of the Bangladesh investment roadshow organized by BSEC in the United States of America.
The final event was held at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Silicon Valley on Monday after the three successful roadshows respectively held in New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles, since July 26.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's private sector adviser Salman F Rahman, Senior Finance Secretary of the ministry of finance Abdur Rouf Talukder, BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and some other government and non-government high-ups were present at the event.
"Investors are guaranteed a high rate of return by investing in the Bangladesh stock market with having a sound environment in terms of investment. The educated workforce is helping to drive the growth of our economy," said Prof. Shibli Rubayat, also a former Dhaka University teacher in an inaugural speech.
To demonstrate the scenario and the opportunities to the investors, the distinguished delegates joined in a US-Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit along with tech industry conglomerates and investors at this roadshow.
The Silicon Valley roadshow begun around 5:30pm local time on August 2 (around 6:30pm on July 3 Bangladesh Time). Bangladeshi superbrand Walton is one of the sponsors of this roadshow, reports risngbd.com news portal.
Prof. Rubayat said: "Bangladesh witnessed the political stability, a dynamic growing economy and especially a moving stock market over the last couple of years with increasing the reserve records day by day. It's possible to meet the import cost of around 10 months with that reserve."
"Strong governance system has been maintained in the Bangladesh's financial sector. Country's stock market is not out of this. Companies listed on the stock market are regularly monitored maintaining some effective steps. Their performance is also being regulated in a bid to ensure the safety of the investors.
"Investors are given a lot of protection in Bangladesh with expatriate and foreign investors can easily invest in Bangladesh through Nita account and they can easily return their investment money and dividends without any approval of the authorities,' the BSEC chairman assures.
Quoting the Hong Kong-based Asian Frontier Capital Fund, he added: "Bangladesh's stock market has performed the best in Asia in the third quarter of 2020 during this Coronavirus pandemic. Double digit growth has also been witnessed in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) during this period. Transactions, indices and market capitalization are also showing the increasing performance."
The main title of the USA roadshow was- 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials Of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh.' The roadshows were run from July 26 to August 2 in four cities across the United States.


