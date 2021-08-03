BD buys telecom monitoring system from Canadian firm



BTRC Engineering and Operations Division Director Md Golam Razzaque and TKC Telecom Chief Executive Officer Samir Talhami, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md. Afzal Hossain, BTRC Engineering and Operations Division's Commissioner Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed and BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder attend the signing ceremony at the BTRC office in Dhaka Monday.

BTRC inked an agreement of Tk 77.65 crore with TKC Telecom on purchasing its monitoring system at a simple ceremony at BTRC office on Monday, a press release said on Tuesday.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar witnessed the deal signing ceremony as the chief guest joining it on virtual platform.

Under the agreement, TKC Telecom will complete the installation of the monitoring system within 180 days since the singing of the pact.

BTRC's Engineering and Operations Division Director Md Golam Razzaque and TKC Telecom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Samir Talhami signed the agreement on behalf of the respective institutions.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md. Afzal Hossain, BTRC Engineering and Operations Division's Commissioner Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed and TKC Telecom CEO Samir Talhami spoke on the occasion with BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the signing of the agreement is another milestone to the journey of building a Digital Bangladesh.

The monitoring system will contribute hugely to monitor telecom services and enhance its standard, he said. It will be possible to immediately verify the actual condition of the telecommunication network in urban as well as rural areas, islands, haors, coastal areas, and remote areas. �BSS

























Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) is purchasing telecom monitoring system from Canada-based international organization TKC Telecom to monitor the activities of mobile operators.BTRC inked an agreement of Tk 77.65 crore with TKC Telecom on purchasing its monitoring system at a simple ceremony at BTRC office on Monday, a press release said on Tuesday.Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar witnessed the deal signing ceremony as the chief guest joining it on virtual platform.Under the agreement, TKC Telecom will complete the installation of the monitoring system within 180 days since the singing of the pact.BTRC's Engineering and Operations Division Director Md Golam Razzaque and TKC Telecom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Samir Talhami signed the agreement on behalf of the respective institutions.Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md. Afzal Hossain, BTRC Engineering and Operations Division's Commissioner Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed and TKC Telecom CEO Samir Talhami spoke on the occasion with BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder in the chair.Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the signing of the agreement is another milestone to the journey of building a Digital Bangladesh.The monitoring system will contribute hugely to monitor telecom services and enhance its standard, he said. It will be possible to immediately verify the actual condition of the telecommunication network in urban as well as rural areas, islands, haors, coastal areas, and remote areas. �BSS