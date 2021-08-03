Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 August, 2021, 11:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Online tax collection still poor due lack of payment getaway

Published : Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) yet to make progress in popularising online income tax payment system due to a number of complexities and lack of awareness about filing online tax return among taxpayers.
The NBR launched filing online-based income tax returns, named Bangladesh Integrated Tax (BiTAX), in November 2016 but it failed to attract taxpayers for its user-unfriendly, ineffective and incomplete features.
The system offered individual taxpayers the opportunity to submit income tax returns online for a fee of Tk 2,000 without the facility of an online payment getaway as a result of which it failed to boost revenue collection.
Only 21,104 taxpayers among 24 lakh taxpayers filed their tax returns online during five fiscal years between FY2016 and FY2020. Of those, a total of 7,209 income taxpayers, 0.33 per cent of the total 22 lakh returns, filed tax returns online in FY2020.
However, the NBR is going to introduce a new online system from September 1 so that taxpayers would be able to submit their income tax returns on their mobile phones.
NBR first secretary (tax rule) Muhammad Aminur Rahman told The Daily Observer that the new system will be more user-friendly and taxpayers would be able to submit their taxes without any fee.
'The new system will offer all facilities under a single platform for taxpayers, including income tax certificates, receipt of the tax returns, TIN certificates, at any time. The new system will also offer a diverse online payment getaway, including Mobile Financial Service (MFS) for taxpayers,' said Aminur Rahman.
He also hoped the new system would attract a large number of taxpayers for submitting their returns amid Covid crisis. For availing the service, taxpayers would have to register themselves on the NBR web site from their respective mobile phone sets which are registered with the BTRC.
This online system would scrutinise the credibility of the taxpayers using the biometric database of the BTRC and then would provide user names and passwords.
NBR income tax and ICT officials said that the software was developed featuring the Application Programme Interface keeping the system interlinked with other entities, including banks, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and the Bangladesh Computer Council.
The API system will insert the relevant information from the other entities using the national IDs and TINs of a taxpayer, they added. Once interconnectivity is developed with all commercial banks, the system will automatically adjust the tax deducted at source on bank interest.
Marginal taxpayers will not be required to upload any documents, including bank statements, savings certificates, onto the system as the system will extract the documents if necessary.
Salary statements of government employees will be automatically extracted by the system from the IBAS system of the finance ministry. A significant portion of the taxpayers will be able to file their tax returns online this year taking advantage of the system, said the official.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NRBC Bank Harirampur Branch distributes food among poor
SBAC Bank opens Pirganj sub branch
MBL distributes food, health safety gears in Patuakhali
US aerospace tech group to buy UK peer for £6.3b
Qantas idles 2,500 more staff on fresh C-19 restrictions
India defers sale of state-run banks to next year
Emirates' home check-in service becoming popular in Dubai
IMF increases SDR allocation to $650b


Latest News
Belarus athlete offered Poland visa as US slams 'repression'
British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast
Associated Press gets its first woman chief executive
Japan intends to send another 1.4m vaccine doses to Bangladesh
PM greets Tigers for winning 1st T20 match against Australia
Youth drown in Pabna pond
Bangladesh secure maiden T20I win against Australia
3rd Japanese AstraZeneca vaccine consignment arrives
Unidentified man found dead in Tangail
Bangladesh pick 3 wickets of Australia giving 11 runs
Most Read News
Bangladesh and QUAD: Demystifying myth and reality
Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’
Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch
Bangladesh's Olympics journey ends   
Masterminds behind Bangabandhu’s killing will be exposed: PM
A black day in the history of Dhaka University
Hurry to return to Dhaka
Authorities turn blind eye to public sufferings
Civil society, community based initiatives a must for tackling C-19
Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft