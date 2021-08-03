Online tax collection still poor due lack of payment getaway

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) yet to make progress in popularising online income tax payment system due to a number of complexities and lack of awareness about filing online tax return among taxpayers.

The NBR launched filing online-based income tax returns, named Bangladesh Integrated Tax (BiTAX), in November 2016 but it failed to attract taxpayers for its user-unfriendly, ineffective and incomplete features.

The system offered individual taxpayers the opportunity to submit income tax returns online for a fee of Tk 2,000 without the facility of an online payment getaway as a result of which it failed to boost revenue collection.

Only 21,104 taxpayers among 24 lakh taxpayers filed their tax returns online during five fiscal years between FY2016 and FY2020. Of those, a total of 7,209 income taxpayers, 0.33 per cent of the total 22 lakh returns, filed tax returns online in FY2020.

However, the NBR is going to introduce a new online system from September 1 so that taxpayers would be able to submit their income tax returns on their mobile phones.

NBR first secretary (tax rule) Muhammad Aminur Rahman told The Daily Observer that the new system will be more user-friendly and taxpayers would be able to submit their taxes without any fee.

'The new system will offer all facilities under a single platform for taxpayers, including income tax certificates, receipt of the tax returns, TIN certificates, at any time. The new system will also offer a diverse online payment getaway, including Mobile Financial Service (MFS) for taxpayers,' said Aminur Rahman.

He also hoped the new system would attract a large number of taxpayers for submitting their returns amid Covid crisis. For availing the service, taxpayers would have to register themselves on the NBR web site from their respective mobile phone sets which are registered with the BTRC.

This online system would scrutinise the credibility of the taxpayers using the biometric database of the BTRC and then would provide user names and passwords.

NBR income tax and ICT officials said that the software was developed featuring the Application Programme Interface keeping the system interlinked with other entities, including banks, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and the Bangladesh Computer Council.

The API system will insert the relevant information from the other entities using the national IDs and TINs of a taxpayer, they added. Once interconnectivity is developed with all commercial banks, the system will automatically adjust the tax deducted at source on bank interest.

Marginal taxpayers will not be required to upload any documents, including bank statements, savings certificates, onto the system as the system will extract the documents if necessary.

Salary statements of government employees will be automatically extracted by the system from the IBAS system of the finance ministry. A significant portion of the taxpayers will be able to file their tax returns online this year taking advantage of the system, said the official.



















