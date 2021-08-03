Remittance inflow declined by 28pc to $1.87b in July

Remittance inflow from Bangladesh expatriates dropped significantly by nearly 28 per cent to $1.87 billion in July compared with the same remittance inflow in the same month last year.

The inflow of remittances in July was $726.72 million short of the $2.60 billion posted in the month of July in 2020. July is the first month of the country's financial year, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The remittance inflow was $1.94 billion in June 2021 (the last month of the last fiscal year). The flow of inward remittances decreased by more than 3.0 per cent in July over that of the previous month despite celebration of the Eid-ul-Azha festival, the (BB) data shows. In Eid festivals remittances generally rise. But the situation was otherwise probably due to raging pandemic fallout.

The central bank had earlier taken a series of measures to encourage the expatriate Bangladeshis to send their hard-earned money through the formal banking channel, instead of the illegal hundi system, which can help boost the country's foreign exchange reserves.

















