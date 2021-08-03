4-day photo exhibition on Bangabandhu begins in Seoul

A four day-long photo exhibition on the life and legacy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began Tuesday at the Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, as part of its ongoing celebration of the 'Mujib Year'.

It is the second photo exhibition on the life and legacy of Bangabandhu by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul is organizing from August 3-6 in partnership with the Youngone Corporation at the cultural space of the Youngone Corporation in Seoul, said a press release.

Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Abida Islam and Youngone Corporation Chairman Sung Ki-hak jointly inaugurated the exhibition at a function by cutting a ribbon while officials of the Embassy and Youngone Corporation and other invited dignitaries and members of the Bangladesh Community were present at the event. -BSS